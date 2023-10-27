ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday following a bank robbery at the Key Bank located at 561 New Scotland Avenue. Jason Tillery, 29, is charged with third-degree robbery.

On Thursday, around 9:15 a.m., Albany Police responded to Key Bank, located at 561 New Scotland Avenue for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, an employee told officers that an individual approached the counter, and passed a note saying give me all the money. The employee did so and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Shortly after, patrol officers saw a man in the area of Turner Place and Whitehall Road believed to be involved in the robbery and stopped him. The suspect, identified as TIllery, was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.