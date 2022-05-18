ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police said they arrested Marquis Jackson, 34, of Albany in connection with a Monday night homicide. He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

After investigating, detectives said Jackson stabbed Tyrome Wallace, 31, many times during an altercation in a home on Washington Avenue’s 600-block. Now, Jackson faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Officers responded to the scene of the reported stabbing between North Main Avenue and Partridge Street on Monday at around 10 p.m. Though Wallace was treated at the scene by emergency responders and sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital, he died from his wounds.