ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, Albany Police responded to 212 Marketplace for reports of theft. The victim told police a male frequents the store and steals items and that he had stolen beer that morning.

While police were talking with the victim, the suspect entered the store again and attempted to steal beer. Police identified the suspect as Zacharry Patnode, 36, of Albany, and charged him with petit larceny.

Police learned Patnode had an arrest warrant issued by the Albany City Criminal Court for stealing from Lark Central on October 26, 2022. In addition to the arrest warrant, a bench warrant was also issued after Patnode failed to appear in court on a previous grand larceny arrest in Albany.

Patnode was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was sent to the Albany County Jail with bail set at $5,000.