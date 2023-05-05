ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have charged Ansel Caines, 61, with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. Caines was arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday evening on Grand Street.

Police say Caines was driving a vehicle with switched license plates. During the traffic stop, Caines was discovered to have an llegally possessed loaded 9mm handgun in the back seat. Caines was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.