ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after police said he was walking with a loaded ghost gun.
Billy Croft was charged with the following:
- one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.
Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, witnesses told police the 53-year-old was walking on the 100-block of Dove Street while armed with a loaded handgun. When police stopped him, they said he had a loaded 9mm ghost gun hiding in his shirt pocket. Clonazepam pills were also recovered.
Croft was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.