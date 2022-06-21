Billy Croft, 53, of Albany, was arrested after police said he was in possession of a loaded 9mm ghost gun as well as Clonazepam pills. (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after police said he was walking with a loaded ghost gun.

Billy Croft was charged with the following:

one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, witnesses told police the 53-year-old was walking on the 100-block of Dove Street while armed with a loaded handgun. When police stopped him, they said he had a loaded 9mm ghost gun hiding in his shirt pocket. Clonazepam pills were also recovered.

Croft was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.