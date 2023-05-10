LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 10, State Police arrested Buddy Blowers, 62, of Albany. He is charged with possessing a sexual performance of a child, a class E felony.

An investigation, which stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was conducted by Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, with support from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. The investigation led to Blowers being accused of possessing several images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Blowers was arrested at his home and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on May 15, and was released.