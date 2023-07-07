ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested a 22-year-old twice in three hours on Thursday, July 6. The suspect caused injuries to two separate men.

The first incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Paesan’s Pizza at 289 Ontario Street. Police located a 60-year-old man with injuries to his face and head. He was treated by emergency medical personnel and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Police arrested the suspect, Taezi Washington. Police determined that the victim was sitting inside the restaurant when Washington and another male approached him and began to punch him. The victim tried to call 911 from the restaurant’s phone but was struck again.

Washington was charged with assault and criminal mischief. He was released on an appearance ticket. Investigation into the second suspect is ongoing.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old female from Albany. During the assault, the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone. Police charged her with one count of Petit Larceny. The suspect will be arraigned on July 17 in Albany County Family Court.

At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to another report of an assault in the area of Madison Avenue and Ontario Street. A 42-year-old male was located with facial and head injuries.

Investigations determined that Washington assaulted the victim, punching him several times in the face and head with a closed fist. Washington was arrested and charged with assault. Police also located crack cocaine in his possession. Washington was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Washington was arraigned on July 7 in the Albany City Criminal Court. He is being held at the Albany County Jail with bail set at $2,500 cash.