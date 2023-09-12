ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Keshawn M. Bacchus, 22, for impersonating a State Trooper on August 19. A Colonie business reported that Bacchus had contacted them and falsely accused an employee of a crime while identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

Bachus was arrested at his residence and charged with criminal impersonation in the first degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and falsely reporting a crime in the third degree. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Colonie Town Court on September 13 and released.