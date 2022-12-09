ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Michael Simonelli, 34 of Albany on December 8. Simonelli allegedly possessed a gun illegally.

On December 8 around 11 p.m., troopers pulled over Simonelli on Southern Boulevard for a speeding violation. Police report Simonelli did not have a valid license and later discovered an illegally possessed handgun in the car.

Charges

Fourth degree criminal possession

According to police, Simonelli was transported to Capital state police for processing and turned over to the Albany Correctional Facility to await arraignment.