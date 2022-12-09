ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Michael Simonelli, 34 of Albany on December 8. Simonelli allegedly possessed a gun illegally.
On December 8 around 11 p.m., troopers pulled over Simonelli on Southern Boulevard for a speeding violation. Police report Simonelli did not have a valid license and later discovered an illegally possessed handgun in the car.
Charges
- Fourth degree criminal possession
According to police, Simonelli was transported to Capital state police for processing and turned over to the Albany Correctional Facility to await arraignment.