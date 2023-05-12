ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested in connection with an occurance of shots being fired on Livingston Avenue. The suspect, Lajuan Morales, has been arrested by Albany Police Department on multiple charges.

On May 11, police responded to the area of Livingston Avenue and Thornton Street following reports of shots being fired. Officers discovered evidence of gunfire at the scene and began an investigation.

Albany detectives were able to gather more information and a description of the suspect, before discovering a man matching the description near Livingston Avenue. Further investigation determined that Morales was responsible for firing at least two rounds from a handgun while in the area of Livingston and Wilkins Avenue.

Morales was then taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Morales was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.