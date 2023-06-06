WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday evening, an Albany man was taken into custody following a welfare check at the Basic Creek Reservoir. According to the police, Deweyun D. Mccall, 39, was found slumped over and lethargic in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police say Mccall was uncooperative and tried to consume and destroy a controlled substance. EMS evaluated Mccall before he was transported to police barracks for processing. Mccall recorded a 0.19% BAC.

Mccall was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was arraigned at the Westerlo Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.