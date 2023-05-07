ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 6, an Albany man was found asleep at the wheel and in possession of a loaded handgun on North Manning Boulevard. The driver, Tariq Royal, 33, is facing multiple charges from the incident.

At 4:45 a.m. on May 6, officers responded to the area of North Manning Boulevard and Third Street following reports of a driver unresponsive at the wheel. Officers discovered Royal asleep in the driver’s seat and attempted to wake him.

Police say Royal eventually woke and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. During the investigation, it was determined that Royal was operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs, and a loaded .22 caliber handgun was also recovered from his vehicle.

Charges

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Resisting Arrest

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator

Royal was also cited for several violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. He was arraigned Saturday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.