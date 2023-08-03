Police say the driver was impaired and had possession of a loaded 9mm handgun (image credit: Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man accused of driving high while in possession of a loaded handgun was arrested early on Thursday morning. Dave Byrd, 27, was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, and one count of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Police say investigations began after reports of a person in possession of a weapon in the area of Dana Avenue and Lark Street. Officers observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue and Robin Street.

The driver, Byrd, appeared to be under the influence of marijuana. Police also located a loaded 9mm handgun. Byrd was arrested and arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.