ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested a 59-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery on State Street. Leonard Price was charged with first-degree robbery and arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

According to the police, Price entered Broadview on the morning of July 26. Price displayed a gun and demanded money. Price fled the bank with cash.

No one was injured during the robbery. Price has been remanded to the Albany County Jail.