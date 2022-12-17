ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck. Zaire Daniels, 26, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw a U-Haul truck on Slingerland Street fail to stop at a stop sign. Deputies pulled the truck over, and say after checking the truck’s registration, they found the U-Haul to be stolen out of Rotterdam. They identified Daniels as the driver.

Daniels was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He was set to appear at Albany City Criminal Court on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.