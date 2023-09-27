ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing charges for allegedly harboring runaway teenagers from the St. Anne Institute between August 1 and 15. Calvin Cross, 28, was arrested on September 4 for sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sale of cannabis in the third degree.

Albany Police say Cross not only harbored the runaways but provided them with drugs and abused them. Police do not believe other victims are involved but encourage anyone with information on Cross to contact them.

Cross was also arrested in December for allegedly possessing videos depicting child pornography.