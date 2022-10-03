ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested for alleged grand larceny on Friday. Clifton Park State Police arrested Aaron Williams, 35, of Albany on a warrant for grand larceny.

On May 17, 2022, around 11:41 a.m., state troopers say they received a complaint about people stealing from the Kohl’s located on Crossing Boulevard in Clifton Park. An investigation revealed that Williams and another male suspect allegedly stole more than $1,800 worth of merchandise before troopers arrived. Williams and the other unnamed suspect were later identified with the assistance of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC) and neighboring police agencies.

Williams was arrested at the Albany County Correctional Facility on September 30 after being released on an unrelated matter and brought to Clifton Park State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and is being held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.

