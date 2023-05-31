ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaun M. Somers, 44, is facing charges of grand larceny in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. New York State Police arrested Somers following an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the vehicle was left running on State Street. The victim witnessed Somers get in the car and drive away.

The vehicle was located unoccupied on Green Street with some personal belongings missing. Somers was located around South Pearl Street around 12:11 p.m. The stolen property was recovered.

Somers was arraigned at the Albany City Court and has been remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.