COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested an Albany man following a road rage incident in Colonie on Monday. Mark W. Edmonds, 36, was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, Menacing, and Harassment.

Police say that Edmonds reported a two-car hit-and-run crash in the area of exit 6 of I-87. Investigations determined that Edmonds was involved in a one-car crash with a guide rail while avoiding a collision.

Following the crash, Edmonds confronted the vehicle he believed to be at fault. He obstructed the victim’s travel lane and reportedly exited his vehicle and confronted the victim, threatening physical harm. Edmonds allegedly kicked the car, causing damages of over $1,500.

Edmonds provided false information to the police during the investigation. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on May 10.