ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old was arrested following a pursuit and a brief foot chase on Monday evening. The chase began when police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Corning Hill Road in Glenmont for violating a vehicle and traffic law.

The driver did not comply and sped away. Bethlehem Police pursued the vehicle into Albany. The vehicle stopped in the area of 700 S. Pearl Street where the driver attempted to flee on foot.

Police apprehended Da-Ivion N. Hale and located a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession. Hale was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition feeding devices.

Hale was arraigned in the Bethlehem Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash, or $20,000 bond. Investigations are ongoing.