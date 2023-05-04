ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested following a stolen credit card investigation. David McBride, 54, faces several charges.

On September 24, 2022, around 12:21 p.m. troopers say they received a complaint regarding fraudulent charges made on their credit card that was stolen.

An investigation determined McBride had the victim’s card and made several purchases in July 2022, totaling over $650, according to New York State Police. Police say he did this all without the victim’s permission or knowledge while assuming their identity.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (warrant)

Third-degree identity theft

Petit larceny

McBride was arrested at his home in Albany on Tuesday. He was taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Albany City Court and was released.