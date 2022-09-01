ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Burger King on Central Avenue. A victim told police a man demanded money while threatening to stab her with a knife. He then forcibly stole $5 and ran from the scene, police said.

The suspect was identified as Dejeir Coleman, 23, of Albany. He was arrested Thursday afternoon on South Pearl Street. He was charged with one count of Robbery in the First.