ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after crashing into a CDTA bus and then fleeing the scene. New York State Police said Jalon Roberts, 26, turned himself in on May 24.

On May 9 around 3 p.m., police said a trooper saw a speeding vehicle traveling on I-787 south in Albany. The trooper could not immediately catch up to the vehicle.

Police said the trooper found the vehicle a short time later after the driver had failed to negotiate the ramp at South Pearl Street and crashed into a CDTA bus. The bus was empty at the time and the bus driver was not injured.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. A loaded 9mm un-serialized ghost gun was found inside with vehicle. Police later found that the vehicle was a rental car driven by Roberts.

Charges

Second-degree possession of a weapon (felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Roberts was arraigned in Albany City Court. He was released to the supervision of probation.