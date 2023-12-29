ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking a window with a brick and causing a disturbance, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Bruni, 51, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

On Friday, around 1 a.m., deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man screaming and banging on the front door and windows of the victim’s home. Upon arrival, law enforcement says they found the suspect, identified as Bruni, standing outside the house by a window that had been broken. Deputies later found a brick inside the home that was used to break the window.

Bruni was arrested and was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility. He was arraigned in the Albany County Correctional Facility at 9 a.m.