ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Albany man after a crash in Albany. The sheriff’s office said Ike Weems, 58, was a wanted fugitive out of the state of Rhode Island.

Weems is accused of stealing a truck out of the city of Albany and crashing it into two unoccupied parked cars in the area of South Main and Hansen Avenue during a police pursuit Wednesday evening. Police said Weems is wanted out of Rhode Island for felony charges stemming from a burglary.

He was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and traffic violations.

He is being held at the Albany County Jail while he waits extradition to Rhode Island.