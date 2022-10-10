ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly breaking a woman’s foot and threatening her with a gun. The Albany Police Department said William Crawford, 35, was arrested on October 9.

On October 7 around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic burglary on Dana Avenue. After an investigation, police found that Crawford unlawfully entered the victim’s apartment, assaulted the woman by punching and kicking her, and threatened her with a handgun.

On Sunday around 3:50 p.m., officers reportedly saw Crawford on Dana Avenue and tried to arrest him. Police said Crawford ran from officers on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Crawford was reportedly found to have a loaded 9mm handgun and cocaine. Police said the handgun was reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Charges

Two counts of first-degree burglary

Third-degree assault

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property

Police said Crawford was also arrested on an active arrest warrant that was issued on January 21 out of Albany City Criminal Court for third-degree assault in a separate incident. He was arraigned Monday in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.