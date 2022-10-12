ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing multiple charges after police said he threatened a woman. A loaded handgun was also recovered.

Police were called to a home on Ten Eyck Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic incident. Police said the victim was outside in her vehicle when the suspect threatened her by pointing a handgun at her.

Anthony Harrell, 32, of Albany, was taken into custody at the scene. A loaded 9 mm handgun, that had been reported lost out of Atlanta, was also recovered.

Harrell was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession in the Third Degree and one count of Menacing in the Second Degree.

He was also charged with one count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree for violating a restraining order that was issued in November 2021 that said he was not to have contact with the victim.

Harrell was arraigned and send to the Albany County Jail.