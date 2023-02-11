ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched two people. New York State Police said Cassius Fields, 34, was arrested on February 7.

That day, police said they received multiple complaints from people near the Capitol in the area Madison Avenue in Albany about the night before. After an investigation, police found that Fields had allegedly touched two people inappropriately without their permission.

Fields was arrested a short time later at a business on Madison Avenue. He has been charged with two counts of forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

Fields was arraigned at Albany City Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.