ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, an Albany man was arrested a second time following a stolen vehicle investigation. State Police charged Odiah D. Austin, 20, with grand larceny in the fourth degree and two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

Police say Austin and another individual, Tyshaun C. Phelps, 19, allegedly stole a car from a parking garage in the Capital building on the night of September 27. Police found the vehicle unoccupied on Lark Street the following day, but multiple personal items were missing. The vehicle also sustained damage to the front end.

Austin turned himself in on October 3. He was arraigned on charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. Austin was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.

Phelps was arrested on October 6 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. He was arraigned and remanded back to the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on an unrelated matter.

On October 11, State Police were notified by the vehicle’s owner that funds had been stolen from their bank account. Investigations determined that multiple checks were forged and deposited into Austin’s personal bank account. Over $1,000 was stolen.

Austin was arrested on Wednesday at his home. He was processed at SP Capital and released with an appearance ticket to Albany City Court on November 14.