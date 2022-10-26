ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

US Attorney reports Matthews admitted to having 36 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin at his apartment in Albany, as well as $12,000 representing the funds of his drug trafficking. Matthews admitted to having a loaded, privately manufactured .357 caliber semi-automatic pistol (ghost gun), to guard against the theft of his drugs and money. Freedman reports Matthews was initially arrested by Albany Police after he was seen firing the pistol into a telephone pole outside of his apartment.



Matthews faces at least 5 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least three years and up to life, when he is sentenced on February 22, 2023, by Senior United States District Judge Gary L. Sharpe.