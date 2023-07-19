ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun. The Albany Police Department said Mallah Dickson, 37, of Albany, was arrested on July 18.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 300 block of Clinton Avenue around 8 a.m. for the report of a domestic dispute. Once there, the victim told officers that Dickson had held her against her will, threatened her with a loaded gun and fired a shot during the incident.

Officers then found Dixon inside the home and he was arrested. No injuries were reported. After executing a search warrant, police found evidence of a gunshot and a loaded 9mm handgun in the home.

Charges

Unlawful imprisonment

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Dickson was arraigned Tuesday in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.