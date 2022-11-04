ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged with falsely reporting a shots fired incident after he allegedly assaulted someone. The Albany Police Department said Bilal Turner, 30, was arrested early Friday morning.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment on Colonie Street. The victim told officers that her boyfriend, Turner, choked her. She also said he stomped on her foot, causing her toenail to detach and bleed. Turner was not at the apartment when police got there.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers got a shots fired call near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue. According to police, the caller told dispatchers that a man fired a single shot with a handgun while driving by. The caller said they were not struck by the gunfire.

As officers were at the scene for the alleged shots fired incident, police said Turner returned to the apartment on Colonie Street. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police believe Turner falsely reported the shots fired in hopes that officers would not be at the apartment when he went back there.

Charges

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Third-degree assault

Falsely reporting an incident

Third-degree criminal mischief

Police said Turner also flipped and broke a wooden table while at the Albany Police South Station. He was arraigned Friday morning and released.