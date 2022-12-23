ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Robert Simmons, 37 on December 22 following an investigation. Simmons was allegedly involved in animal cruelty.

On December 15, investigators got a complaint from a local veterinarian about a malnourished dog that had been brought into their office. During the investigation, police report a man who works at the City of Albany, saw the dog on a neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor and that the owner of the dog was looking to re-home the dog. Police explain when the man arrived to look at the dog, he noticed the dog was not in the condition advertised on the social media site. Instead, the dog was extremely malnourished and had several open sores. Officers report the man took the dog from the owner anyway and brought him to the veterinarian where police were immediately notified.

After an investigation, police discovered that the dog had been left inside of a crate for an extended period of time and was malnourished to the point where the dog was only 23 pounds. Police report the veterinarian said the dog should have weighed around 60-70 pounds. The dog also needed help standing up due to fatigue and had open sores on all four paws.

Charges

Aggravated animal cruelty

According to police, the dog was treated at the veterinarian and fostered to the man who brought him in for the evaluation. Simmons was arraigned yesterday in Albany City Criminal Court where bail was set at $30,000.