ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged with beating his Boston Terrier puppy several times on West Street. Avalon Rampersant, 23, was arrested Thursday morning following an investigation by investigators from the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit who are tasked with investigating animal cruelty complaints.

According to police, on October 20 and November 7, Rampersant hit his one-and-a-half-year-old Boston Terrier multiple times. The alleged beatings made the dog yelp and screech in pain, police said.

Following a search warrant Thursday, investigators took Rampersant into custody and also secured the dog. The dog was turned over to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society for an evaluation.

Rampersant has been charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, December 20, in Albany City Criminal Court.