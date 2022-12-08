Handguns and drugs were found in separate investigations on Southern Boulevard

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.

The first investigation occurred around 10:05 a.m. on December 7. Detectives executed a search warrant at 168 Southern Boulevard in reference to an ongoing investigation. Detectives report they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun from inside the residence.

Charges for Lawrence Badi, 33 of Albany

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

.40 caliber handgun

The second investigation happened around 7:30 p.m., where detectives executed a separate search warrant at 58 Southern Boulevard in reference to a separate narcotics investigation. Detectives report they found both a 9 mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun along with a large quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

Charges for Tahshiron Gaddy, 31 and Rauwshan Richardson, 33

Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third degree criminal possession

Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Police report all three were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.