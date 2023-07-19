ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect connected to a fatal shooting in January 2021 was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday morning. Nicholas Higgins, 30, was also convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Higgins was accused of intentionally causing the death of Uizaie Brigman on January 11, 2021. Brigman was found inside a vehicle on Hamilton Street with a gunshot wound. He was treated by emergency medical personnel but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 1. Higgins faces 25 years to life in prison.