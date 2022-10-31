ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime. Emmanuel Medina, 35, was arrested on the morning of June 27.

Troy Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call the morning of June 27, and found Medina outside of a house, putting things into a doorless Jeep Wrangler. Police say Medina initially wasn’t compliant, but eventually stepped away from the jeep and was taken into custody.

Police say they found a loaded Hi-Point firearm .380 ACP pistol in the Jeep. Medina could not possess the handgun and ammunition due to prior felony convictions, according to police. Troy police also located a magnetic box magnetically attached underneath the car, which contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl stored in 350 small bags, allegedly intended for sale.

Medina has been in custody since his arrest on June 27 and will be arraigned at a later date. If convicted on all charges, he will face at least five years and up to life in prison, with at least three years of post-imprisonment supervised release.