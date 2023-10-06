ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men were arrested following car theft investigations at the Hertz Rental Car Company at the Albany International Airport. Odiah Austin, 24, and Tyshaun Phelps, 19, each face several charges.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Austin and Phelps showed up at the airport in a stolen car for the purpose of stealing another car that belonged to Hertz Rental Car. Deputies say Phelps and Austin broke into the Hertz booth, smashed the window in the parking garage, and stole keys to the stolen car.

On Tuesday, while sheriff’s investigators were processing Austin, deputies said Phelps showed up at the police station to check on Austin. Deputies later found out Phelps arrived in a car stolen out of Connecticut. During the investigation, deputies say Phelps was found to be a suspect in another stolen car case out of Albany.

Austin Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Phelps Charges:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Third-degree grand larceny (out of Albany)

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (out of New Scotland)

Both were held at the Albany Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees. Austin was arraigned at Colonie Town Court on October 4, and Pehlps was arraigned on October 4 at Colonie Town Court, Albany City Court, and New Scotland Town Court.