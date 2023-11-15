ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man and woman were arrested Tuesday stemming from a grand larceny at the Ravena Napa Auto Parts. Mark Nolan-Schou and Chelsea Biathrow each face multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 6:22 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of larceny at Napa Auto Parts in Ravena. Deputies say the suspect(s) left the scene before their arrival.

Shortly after, members from the Bethlehem Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a car matching the description of the getaway car. Police say the car fled from the stop and was again stopped in Albany.

Both occupants, identified as Nolan-Schou and Biathrow, were taken into custody. Both were found to possess stolen items from the auto parts store in the car.

Charges:

Fourth-degree possession of stolen property

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Both were released on an appearance ticket. They are set to appear in the Town of Coeymans Court in late December.