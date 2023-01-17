DUANSEBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.

On November 1, 2022, around 2:20 p.m., troopers were alerted by Superior Storage in Duanesburg of multiple units being broken into and items missing. Police ran an investigation and say they found Cruz Jr. and Lohmeyer had allegedly entered the storage units property several times, destroying locks on 91 storage units to gain access to them. They allegedly stole items out of multiple units.

Charges (both):

Third-degree burglary (91 counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fifth-degree conspiracy (four counts)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (four counts)

Petit larceny (four counts)

Criminal possession of a burglary tool

Both were pulled over in Princetown on Tuesday and arrested. They were taken to Princetown State Police for processing. Both were brought to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.