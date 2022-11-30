ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany duo is doing time in Albany County Jail after a Tuesday night traffic stop turned up an illegal handgun, police claim. Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office stopped Daniel J. Sirois, 25, and Nazeer M. Morris, 21, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
While speaking with the two men, a sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted a handgun in the car. Neither Sirois nor Morris had a New York State Pistol Permit, police said, and therefore could not lawfully own the gun. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a scale was also found inside the car, with cocaine residue on it.
Charges for Sirois:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
Charges for Morris:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
Both were jailed at the Albany County Correctional Facility. They are due in Albany City Court on Wednesday.