While speaking with the two men, a sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted this handgun in the car. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany duo is doing time in Albany County Jail after a Tuesday night traffic stop turned up an illegal handgun, police claim. Deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office stopped Daniel J. Sirois, 25, and Nazeer M. Morris, 21, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

While speaking with the two men, a sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted a handgun in the car. Neither Sirois nor Morris had a New York State Pistol Permit, police said, and therefore could not lawfully own the gun. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a scale was also found inside the car, with cocaine residue on it.

Charges for Sirois:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Charges for Morris:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Both were jailed at the Albany County Correctional Facility. They are due in Albany City Court on Wednesday.