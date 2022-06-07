ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany City Court is closed for the day after hundreds of cockroaches were released inside during an arraignment. One person was arrested as a result of the incident.

According to the court, during the arraignment of four people for a previous arrest at the Capitol, one person started to film proceedings in the courtroom. Court officials then told the person to stop.

Soon after, the court said hundred of cockroaches that were brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released. Court officers arrested Clyanna Lightbourn, 34, for her role in the incident.

Charges

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)

Obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal contempt (misdemeanor)

The court said they are further investigating the incident and others may be charged. The courthouse is closed for the remainder of the day for fumigation.

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” said Albany City Court. “Prosecution and restitution for the costs of the cleanup as taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for these actions.”