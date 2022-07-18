ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man and a Bronx man have pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Ramion Burt, 45, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx each pleaded guilty on Monday.

In pleading guilty, Burt and Frampton admitted to driving from Albany to New York City to pick up fentanyl and cocaine in February 2021. On the drive back to Albany, they were stopped by the New York State Police in Catskill.

During the stop, DOJ said 31 grams of fentanyl were found in a plastic bag in Frampton’s boot. In searching the vehicle, troopers found 53 grams of fentanyl and 496 grams of cocaine in the glove compartment. Burt and Frampton admitted to possessing the fentanyl and cocaine, and intending to distribute them. DOJ said both men have a prior federal conviction related to drug trafficking.

Burt and Frampton each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison. They also face a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least eight years and up to life.