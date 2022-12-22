ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man and Bronx man were each sentenced to 10-years in prison on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty prior to their sentencing.

As part of their guilty plea, law enforcement say Burt and Frampton admitted to driving from Albany to New York City to pick up fentanyl and cocaine to distribute in February of 2021. Police stopped the two on their way back on I-87 in Catskill, and say they found 31 grams of fentanyl in a plastic bag in Frampton’s boot. Police say they also found 53 grams of fentanyl and 496 grams of cocaine in the glove compartment when they searched the car. Law enforcement says they both admitted to possessing the drugs with intent to distribute.

In 2002, both were convicted of possession with intend to distribute a controlled substance, as well as conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to law enforcement.