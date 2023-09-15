DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Attorney General Letita James’ Office of Special Investigation released its report on the death of a Dolgeville man in 2021 on Thursday, September 14.

According to New York State law, shootings that involve police officers are investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s office.

According to the OSI’s investigation, New York State Police and the Dolgeville Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a house in the Village of Dolgeville on the afternoon of December 24, 2021. Once at the scene, officers learned that the suspect — Carson Dobson of Dolgeville — had allegedly stabbed his mother in her home and fled to a camping trailer he was living in a few hundred yards from the scene.

Officers unsuccessfully attempted to engage Dobson, who refused to come outside. Dobson then allegedly asked officers to bring him his generator, suggesting he wanted to use it to hurt himself.

Troopers then placed the generator closer to the trailer door in an attempt to get Dobson to leave the trailer. When Dobson opened the door, an officer attempted to subdue him with a taser, but was unsuccessful.

Dobson then ran out of the trailer wielding a sword and a knife and charged toward the trooper who had tried to subdue him. The trooper then fired his gun in response, hitting Dobson, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers then recovered the sword and knife from the scene.

The investigation consisted of reviews of body-worn cameras, interviews with witnesses, police radio transmissions, and evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence, the OSI determined that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired the shot was justified. Therefore, the OSI determined that criminal charges will not be pursued against the trooper who fired.