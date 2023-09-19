JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting from Johnstown on Sunday. State Police say 28-year-old Nathan Wood was shot and killed by a Johnstown police officer after police say he tried to attack the officer with a hammer.

Police say around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Wood entered a home on Washington Street without permission. When the property owner who lives in the downstairs apartment told him to leave, Wood allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a hammer.

Upon the arrival of Johnstown Police, Wood was confronted by an officer, but failed to follow police commands and reportedly proceeded to strike the officer with the hammer. The officer then discharged their firearm, striking Wood. Police say they recovered two hammers at the scene.

Wood was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.