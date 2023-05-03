ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Monday after police say they saw him walking with what appeared to be a loaded handgun in his pocket. Quadir Gibson, 18, faces multiple weapons charges.

On Monday, around 5 p.m., police say an Albany detective saw a man walking on South Pearl Street near Morton Avenue and saw what appeared to be a handgun in his pocket. When they approached him near the intersection, police say he was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Gibson was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and was remanded to the Albany County Jail.