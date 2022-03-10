ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — An Adams woman has been found guilty of vehicular homicide. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Debra Milesi, 60, was found guilty for the death of Jerome Berard.

The DA’s Office said that on Sept. 29, 2018, Milesi hit Berard, who was standing outside of his vehicle on East Hoosac Street in Adams, with her car. Milesi then drove away before Adams Police stopped her.

Adams Ambulance transported Berard to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died. The Adams Police Department arrested Milesi, who they found to be intoxicated.

Charges

Motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident – death resulting

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

“Jerome Berard’s death was a terrible loss to his family, friends, and community. I hope this conviction provides some satisfaction for his loved ones. I thank Adams and State Police for their thorough investigation and I thank the jury for hearing the evidence and rendering a just verdict,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “Fatal impaired driving collisions are preventable, and deterrence works to prevent tragedy. This conviction holds the person responsible for Mr. Berard’s death accountable for her decision to drive after drinking.”

Milesi is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, March 25.