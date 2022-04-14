NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspicious death in the Town of New Scotland is now ruled a homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says details are limited.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 35-year-old male was killed inside his residence early in the morning of Wednesday, April 13. The residence is located on Miller Road in the Town of New Scotland. The Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with Albany County District Attorney David Soares and his staff as well as the NYSP Forensic Unit. If you may have any information regarding this, contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 518-765-2352.