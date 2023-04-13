ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man wanted out of Connecticut was arrested in Albany on Wednesday after fleeing deputies trying to pull him over, which led to a chase, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Hector DeJesus Jr., 39, faces several charges.

On Wednesday, deputies tried to pull over a car for vehicle and traffic violations. When deputies turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver allegedly began to flee. After a chase, deputies say the car came to a stop after driving onto a grass median at the intersection of Western Avenue and Madison Avenue. Deputies say they identified the driver as DeJesus Jr. and took him into custody.

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, DeJesus was found to be wanted out of Connecticut for violating his probation status for the sale of drugs. Further investigation revealed DeJesus allegedly possessed a quantity of cocaine and a digital scale. Deputies say he was also driving with a suspended NYS non-driver ID.

Charges:

Third-degree bail jumping

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

DeJesus is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility. He will wait there to be extradited to Connecticut.